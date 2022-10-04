HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Construction underway to Rosslyn Tunnel

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 4, 2022, 10:57 PM

Construction is underway to the Rosslyn Tunnel in Virginia. Here’s what the impact may be to your commute.

The work takes places on the tunnel that carries Interstate 66 under North Nash Street, Fort Myer Drive, North Lynn Street and Gateway Park, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. The aim of the project is to “improve safety and extend the overall life of the tunnel.”

Work, among others, includes removing the existing tunnel ceiling, upgrading electrical systems, installing a fireproofing system, repairing steel beams and replacing tunnel lighting.

Some lane closures can be expected will happen mainly overnight, with at least one lane of I-66 in each direction open at all times.

The project is estimated at $37.7 million and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2025.

The tunnel, which opened to traffic in 1983, is nearly a fifth of a mile long and averages 64,000 vehicles a day, VDOT said.

