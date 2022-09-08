RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Home » Virginia News » Report: More than 1…

Report: More than 1 million Virginians lack access to transit

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 8, 2022, 11:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More than a million people in Virginia are in need of more and better direct transit options for their daily commute, according to a recent report.

The Virginia Transit Equity and Modernization Study, which was released last month, said more than 1.1 million people in the commonwealth are in need of fixed-route transit — bus, van and rail service operating according to a regular schedule along a predetermined route.

In addition, the report said 570,000 jobs in the state lacked access to fixed-route transit.

A Virginia map included in the report lays out availability of different transit modes throughout the state.

CLICK TO ENLARGE: A summary of transit service coverage within Virginia. (Courtesy of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation)

The 40-page report stated half of the transit agencies in Virginia are interested in suspending fares to address the lack of access, according to the Virginia Mercury.

The study and the report were part of legislation introduced by Virginia Del. Delores McQuinn to direct the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to study “transit equity and modernization in the Commonwealth, with emphasis on transit services and engagement opportunities for underserved and underrepresented communities.”

The DRPT and local transit agencies are expected to address the findings and make recommendations for the near, mid- and long term, the Virginia Mercury said.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

IRS considers pilot expanding remote work, amid hiring challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up