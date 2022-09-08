Report: More than 1 million Virginians lack access to transit

More than a million people in Virginia are in need of more and better direct transit options for their daily commute, according to a recent report.

The Virginia Transit Equity and Modernization Study, which was released last month, said more than 1.1 million people in the commonwealth are in need of fixed-route transit — bus, van and rail service operating according to a regular schedule along a predetermined route.

In addition, the report said 570,000 jobs in the state lacked access to fixed-route transit.

A Virginia map included in the report lays out availability of different transit modes throughout the state.

The 40-page report stated half of the transit agencies in Virginia are interested in suspending fares to address the lack of access, according to the Virginia Mercury.

The study and the report were part of legislation introduced by Virginia Del. Delores McQuinn to direct the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to study “transit equity and modernization in the Commonwealth, with emphasis on transit services and engagement opportunities for underserved and underrepresented communities.”

The DRPT and local transit agencies are expected to address the findings and make recommendations for the near, mid- and long term, the Virginia Mercury said.