Police: 3 killed in car that collided with tractor-trailer

NOTTOWAY, Va. — Police say three people were killed in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Virginia’s Nottoway County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that driver of a 2005 Honda Accord and two adult passengers died at the scene of Saturday night’s crash.

A Virginia State Police news release says the driver of the tractor-trailer tried to swerve out of the way but collided with the smaller vehicle after its driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

