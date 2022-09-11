War in Ukraine: Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive | Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days | Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped | Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes
Home » Virginia News » Police: 3 killed in…

Police: 3 killed in car that collided with tractor-trailer

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NOTTOWAY, Va. — Police say three people were killed in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Virginia’s Nottoway County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that driver of a 2005 Honda Accord and two adult passengers died at the scene of Saturday night’s crash.

A Virginia State Police news release says the driver of the tractor-trailer tried to swerve out of the way but collided with the smaller vehicle after its driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up