Fauquier Co. middle school teacher, wife found dead with gunshot wounds

A Virginia middle school teacher and his wife were found dead in a home with gunshot wounds, Culpeper police said Tuesday.

The bodies of Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, were initially discovered on Friday afternoon.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday that both Daniel and Stacey Garrison had been shot, but they did not release any further details about what happened.

They said they were still working to determine how the incident unfolded.

“At this time, the Culpeper Police Department is not looking for any persons of interests,” police said in a statement. “Our detectives are still actively investigating.”

The situation left students and staff members at Auburn Middle School in Fauquier County, where Daniel Garrison worked as a science teacher, in complete shock.

Counselors are stationed at the school, helping people who need to talk.

“The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” Principal Matt Yonkey said. “We will do everything we can to help them through this experience.”

Parents are encouraged to call the school if they feel their child needs special assistance or has difficulty coping. Those who request help will be put in touch with counseling staff, school officials said.