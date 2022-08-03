Va. reports 1st pediatric flu death of season

The Virginia Department of Health says a 5-year-old in the Central Virginia Health District has died from complications associated with influenza.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement that a 5-year-old in the Central Virginia Health District has died from complications associated with influenza.

The Central district covers Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties, as well as the city of Lynchburg.

“This tragic death reminds us that flu can be a very serious disease, especially in the very young, the elderly, and those with chronic medical problems,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene said in the statement.

“While we can never stop all cases of flu, the best way to reduce your risk, for people over 6 months of age, is to receive the flu vaccine, an updated version of which should come available in the next 60 days.”

The department said an average of three flu-related pediatric deaths are reported each year in Virginia.