WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » Virginia News » Va. reports 1st pediatric…

Va. reports 1st pediatric flu death of season

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 3, 2022, 11:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Health officials in Virginia on Wednesday reported the commonwealth’s first pediatric flu death of the 2021-2022 season.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement that a 5-year-old in the Central Virginia Health District has died from complications associated with influenza.

The Central district covers Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties, as well as the city of Lynchburg.

“This tragic death reminds us that flu can be a very serious disease, especially in the very young, the elderly, and those with chronic medical problems,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene said in the statement.

“While we can never stop all cases of flu, the best way to reduce your risk, for people over 6 months of age, is to receive the flu vaccine, an updated version of which should come available in the next 60 days.”

The department said an average of three flu-related pediatric deaths are reported each year in Virginia.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up