WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | Fight to save premature babies in Ukraine | US announces new military aid | Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed
Home » Virginia News » Virginia school counselor remained…

Virginia school counselor remained in job 20 months after arrest

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 2:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A counselor for Virginia’s largest public school system kept his job for more than a year and a half after his arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia has processes in place to prevent sex offenders from working in K-12 schools, but it’s unclear at which point in the process there was a breakdown.

Darren Thornton, 50, was arrested in an undercover chat operation in Chesterfield in November 2020.

At the time, he was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools as a school counselor.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up