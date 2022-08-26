RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Report: Alleged Richmond July 4 plot had unknown location

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 4:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police Chief Gerald Smith sounded authoritative when he held a press conference to announce that police had thwarted a planned mass shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.

But the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that records obtained through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act show that Smith was informed in writing before his July 6 news conference that the location of any potential incident was “unknown.”

A police official emailed those records to Smith and an assistant seven minutes before Smith’s news conference.

In a statement to the newspaper, Smith said he is deeply sorry for any confusion or anxiety caused by his naming Dogwood Dell as the location.

