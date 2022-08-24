Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project.

The Roanoke Times reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday.

The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of Virginia and West Virginia is in October 2026. Mountain Valley asked for the extension in June.

It has faced opposition from environmental groups and has had numerous permits tossed by the courts.

Project developers praised FERC’s decision and hope to have the pipeline finished by late 2023.

