PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say a toddler was shot and critically wounded in Portsmouth.

News outlets report that Portsmouth police said the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on Deep Creek Boulevard.

Police say the 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital. Police haven’t released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

