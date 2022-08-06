WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 4:35 PM

PETERSBURG. Va. — A Petersburg police officer has been acquitted of assault charges stemming from his use of a Taser on a suspect who reportedly was seen walking the streets carrying several weapons.

Retired Judge James Yoffy found Lt. Jason Sharp not guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges and one count of making false statements in a police report.

Yoffy ruled that Sharp’s use of his police-issued Taser on William Antonio Scott was “reasonable and appropriate” under the circumstances.

A prosecutor argued that Sharp’s use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.

