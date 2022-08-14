WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 1:08 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month.

Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.

Guy attended the College of William & Mary, which said in a written statement that police were investigating her death as a homicide.

The school says Guy was a government major at William & Mary who planned to graduate next May.

