Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death

A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month.

Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.

Guy attended the College of William & Mary, which said in a written statement that police were investigating her death as a homicide.

The school says Guy was a government major at William & Mary who planned to graduate next May.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.