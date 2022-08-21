‘Extremely irate’ man charged after firing gun at work during argument in Virginia

John Evans, 43, of Bealeton, had become “extremely irate” during an argument with another employee before retrieving a handgun from his truck and firing a round in the parking lot, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

A man who fired a gun during an argument at work on Friday in Virginia is facing charges, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at the Richmond Traffic Control in Stafford just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

John Evans, 43, of Bealeton, had become “extremely irate” during an argument with another employee before retrieving a handgun from his truck and firing a round in the parking lot, deputies said.

The bullet struck the ground around an inch from another employee’s car tire. Evans then fled the scene in his truck, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say an employee at the business suffered a medical emergency during the incident and they were treated by Stafford County Fire and Rescue at the scene.

Evans was later found in his truck at a church less than three miles from his work. A 9mm handgun was recovered from Evans’ truck, according to police.

Evans was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.