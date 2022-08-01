WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Court tosses second lawsuit seeking new Virginia elections

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 4:18 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a second lawsuit seeking to force members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to hold an unscheduled election this year.

U.S. District Judge David Novak found in his ruling Monday that federal courts lack the authority to order new elections for all 100 members of the state House of Delegates using newly drawn legislative maps.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Jeff Thomas, an author who has written extensively about Virginia politics and government.

Thomas and two other plaintiffs alleged that their voting strength and political representation were unconstitutionally diluted or weakened by the state’s failure to complete redistricting before the 2021 elections.

