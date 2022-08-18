Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.

Changes are coming to the OmniRide bus system in Prince William County ad the Fairfax Connector.

In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28.

Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.

The Sunday service, which will mimic the current Saturday schedule, will be free.

“It will give residents the opportunity to enjoy weekend recreation, travel to work, or even attend church services,” OmniRide said in a news release. “Riders can avoid dealing with local congestion on the way to destinations such as the mall, the movie theatre, grocery stores, and local parks.”

Later this fall, the Fairfax Connector bus service is set to make several service and fare changes, including changes to routes in the Springfield and Tysons areas.

The changes are set to go into effect Oct. 1.

Here’s a look at the changes:

Route 334 — Newington Circulator: Service will be streamlined to weekday rush hour service and one midday trip.

Routes 350 and 351 — Springfield Business Circulator: These routes link the Franconia Metro station to the Transportation Security Administration and Springfield Town Center. To improve efficiency, Route 350 will be split, and two new routes — 352 and 353 — will be added to maintain the existing level of service.

Route 350: Weekday service only

Route 351: Weekday rush hour service only

Route 352: Weekday midday service only

Route 353: Weekday service only

Route 495 — Burke Center-Tysons: Service is being reduced to rush hour and a midday trip and the route on the north end between Tysons and Tysons West*Park is being shortened. Service between Tysons Corners and Tysons West*Park will be still be provided by Routes 424, 432 and 494.

Route 772 — Chain Bridge Road – McLean – Langley: A minor schedule adjustment aims to improve operations.

In terms of fare changes, a temporary discount for transfers to and from Metro and Fairfax Connector buses is being made permanent.

Also, the $7.50 fare for Route 599, an express route that runs between the Pentagon and Crystal City, is being reduced to $4.25 thanks to a grant from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.