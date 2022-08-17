Casino referendum won’t be on Richmond ballots in November

At the request of Richmond city officials, a judge has signed an order to remove the casino referendum question from local ballots in this year’s election.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond voters will not be weighing in again this fall on whether to approve a casino in the city.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that at the request of city officials, a judge has signed an order to remove the casino referendum question from local ballots in this year’s election.

The move is the latest turn in a long-running debate over the nearly $600 million proposed project. Richmond voters rejected the proposal last year in a referendum.

City officials were set to make another push this year, but ran into resistance at the General Assembly.

Lawmakers instead opened the door for the possibility of a casino referendum in nearby Petersburg.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has said the city will try again in 2023.

