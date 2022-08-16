WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions rock Crimea | Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday | Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria
Home » Virginia News » ACLU challenges amendment blocking…

ACLU challenges amendment blocking inmates’ early release

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 7:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia has filed a legal challenge to a last-minute amendment to the state budget that blocked the planned early release of hundreds of inmates this summer.

The change affected the state’s earned sentence credit program, which was expanded in 2020 to allow inmates to shave more time off their sentences for good behavior.

The budget amendment reined in who can qualify for the expanded credits.

The ACLU claims in a lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of inmate Antoine Anderson that state prison officials wrongly interpreted the amendment.

The petition demands that Anderson be released immediately.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

aclu

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

Space Force controls all military satellites

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up