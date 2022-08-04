4 suffer minor injuries after two-plane crash in Fauquier Co.

Four people were injured when two planes collided at The Flying Circus Airshow in Fauquier County, Virginia, Saturday morning.

The planes, both Stearman Aircrafts, crashed just off Route 17 in Bealton around 9:05 a.m. It happened when one was landing and the other was attempting to take off and one of the planes flipped after the collision, according to Virginia State Police.

The pilot who was landing, a 62-year-old man from Warrenton, was flying with a 50-year-old female passenger. Both were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The pilot taking off, a 62-year-old man from Chesterfield, was on board with a 14-year-old girl; they also were treated for minor injuries, police said.

No one on the ground was hurt by the crash.

Virginia State Police said the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.