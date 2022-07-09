Virginia’s 1st casino opens in Bristol in temporary space

Virginia’s first casino has opened for business in a temporary space inside a former Bristol shopping mall.

The Bristol Casino will be open 24/7, offering 870 slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook.

TV station WDBJ reports a line of customers wrapped around the building as they waited for Friday’s grand opening. Developers plan to open a $400 million resort and Hard Rock casino in 2024, employing 1,200 people.

The temporary location has 600 employees. It’s the first to open in the state under a 2020 law that allowed developers to build casinos in five cities if they secured voter approval.

