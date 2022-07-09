RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Virginia’s 1st casino opens in Bristol in temporary space

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 12:03 PM

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s first casino has opened for business in a temporary space inside a former Bristol shopping mall.

The Bristol Casino will be open 24/7, offering 870 slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook.

TV station WDBJ reports a line of customers wrapped around the building as they waited for Friday’s grand opening. Developers plan to open a $400 million resort and Hard Rock casino in 2024, employing 1,200 people.

The temporary location has 600 employees. It’s the first to open in the state under a 2020 law that allowed developers to build casinos in five cities if they secured voter approval.

