Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » Virginia News » Prosecutor: No charges for…

Prosecutor: No charges for Virginia officers who shot and killed armed woman

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 9:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A Virginia prosecutor says law enforcement officers won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of a woman who pointed a gun at them as she exited her burning home.

According to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance and a news release last year from Virginia State Police, Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk died after multiple officers fired at her as she exited a burning home and brandished a handgun at law enforcement following an overnight standoff last November.

The News & Advance reports that the officers won’t be identified because an investigation couldn’t determine which weapon fired the fatal shot and the prosecutor’s legal analysis showed they acted “appropriately and with justifiable use of lethal force.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up