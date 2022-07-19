Prosecutor: No charges for Virginia officers who shot and killed armed woman

A Virginia prosecutor says law enforcement officers won't face charges in the fatal shooting of a woman who pointed a gun at them as she exited her burning home.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A Virginia prosecutor says law enforcement officers won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of a woman who pointed a gun at them as she exited her burning home.

According to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance and a news release last year from Virginia State Police, Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk died after multiple officers fired at her as she exited a burning home and brandished a handgun at law enforcement following an overnight standoff last November.

The News & Advance reports that the officers won’t be identified because an investigation couldn’t determine which weapon fired the fatal shot and the prosecutor’s legal analysis showed they acted “appropriately and with justifiable use of lethal force.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.