Police: Boy fatally shot at Virginia party, another injured

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 1:11 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police say a child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia.

Local news outlets report officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond on Saturday night for a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male who had been shot in a bathroom. Chesterfield County Police said in a news release Sunday that the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another shooting occurred when a sheriff’s deputy who was providing security at the event responded to the shooting, encountered a person with a gun and shot the person.

That individual was taken to a hospital with injured not considered life-threatening.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

