New law makes it easier to get medical marijuana in Virginia

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 1, 2022, 12:20 PM

Eligible patients looking to purchase medical marijuana in Virginia no longer have to wait for the all-clear from the state pharmacy board.

The new law went into effect Friday, and said after receiving written certification from a registered practitioner, patients can go directly to a medical marijuana dispensary.

That means a medical marijuana card is no longer necessary. The new requirement also applies to legal guardians and parents of minors.

It’s a move that will address the state’s backlog, which has left many frustrated. Before July 1, thousands of patients were waiting for board approval.

There are currently more than 50,000 patients registered in the state.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed HB 933 and SB 671 earlier this year, making the process easier for patients. The change will also cut out the $50 medical license fee that was previously required.

