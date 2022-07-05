RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Virginia News » Man arrested, charged after…

Man arrested, charged after police chase through Northern Virginia

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 5, 2022, 4:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was arrested and charged after he led police on a high-speed chase through Northern Virginia late Sunday night.

Derrick R. Adjei, 24, of Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested and charged with a felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving, according to police. A firearm was recovered from his SUV and Virginia State Police also contacted the City of Richmond Police after an investigation following his arrest in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation, police said.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police said a Virginia State Police trooper saw a Toyota 4Runner traveling north driving over 100 mph in a 70 mph area. It was then that the trooper turned on his emergency lights and sirens to try to stop the SUV on I-95 near the 127 mile marker in Spotsylvania County.

The SUV driver did not stop and instead accelerated and sped away from the trooper, police said. A chase then led police north through Stafford County and into Prince William County, with the SUV driver passing vehicles on the shoulder, police said.

Police have arrested a man following a high-speed police chase through Northern Virginia. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Once the SUV entered Prince William County, it exited I-95 at Exit 161 in Lorton and headed north on Route 1, police said.

The driver, identified as Adjei, lost control of the SUV when attempting to turn onto Sacramento Drive, struck a utility pole and then a tree, according to authorities.

Adjei was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. He was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: FDIC’s Stephen Haselhorst on building ZT from scratch

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up