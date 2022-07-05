Man arrested, charged after police chase through Northern Virginia

A man was arrested and charged after he led police on a high-speed chase through Northern Virginia late Sunday night.

Derrick R. Adjei, 24, of Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested and charged with a felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving, according to police. A firearm was recovered from his SUV and Virginia State Police also contacted the City of Richmond Police after an investigation following his arrest in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation, police said.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police said a Virginia State Police trooper saw a Toyota 4Runner traveling north driving over 100 mph in a 70 mph area. It was then that the trooper turned on his emergency lights and sirens to try to stop the SUV on I-95 near the 127 mile marker in Spotsylvania County.

The SUV driver did not stop and instead accelerated and sped away from the trooper, police said. A chase then led police north through Stafford County and into Prince William County, with the SUV driver passing vehicles on the shoulder, police said.

Once the SUV entered Prince William County, it exited I-95 at Exit 161 in Lorton and headed north on Route 1, police said.

The driver, identified as Adjei, lost control of the SUV when attempting to turn onto Sacramento Drive, struck a utility pole and then a tree, according to authorities.

Adjei was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. He was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail.