Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder sues VCU leaders after personnel dispute

Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder recently sued leaders of the Richmond university where he works following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the controversy began earlier this year when a former Virginia Commonwealth University employee sent a series of texts critical of Wilder’s ties to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
The 91-year-old Wilder filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court. He’s representing himself.
A spokesperson for the university didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.