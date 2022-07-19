Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder sues VCU leaders after personnel dispute

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 1:20 PM

Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder recently sued leaders of the Richmond university where he works following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the controversy began earlier this year when a former Virginia Commonwealth University employee sent a series of texts critical of Wilder’s ties to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The 91-year-old Wilder filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court. He’s representing himself.

A spokesperson for the university didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

