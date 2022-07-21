Court upholds dismissal of Virginia redistricting lawsuit

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling by a lower court that dismissed a lawsuit seeking to force members of the state’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling by a lower court that dismissed a lawsuit seeking to force members of the state’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that a three-judge U.S. District Court panel was correct when it ruled that Democratic Party activist Paul Goldman doesn’t have legal standing to sue. Neither court ruled on the merits of Goldman’s lawsuit. It argued that House members elected for two-year terms in November 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

