2 arrested in Virginia after man robbed as he lay on ground

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 12:09 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in a Virginia city have arrested two people in connection with a shooting in which they say the pair robbed a man as he lay on the ground dying. The Daily Press of Newport News reports that police said Robert Freeman of Hampton was arrested for his role in a July 5 robbery and shooting that killed Dominic Thompson. The 32-year-old Freeman is one of two men facing charges of first-degree murder, robbery, assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit a felony. Police arrested 38-year-old Adrian Demetrice Williams last Friday.

