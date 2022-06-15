RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Russia targets depot in western Ukraine, advances in east | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Home » Virginia News » Virginia woman sentenced in…

Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 8:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Virginia woman convicted earlier this year of charges connected with a scheme to defraud the U.S. government through fake claims for pandemic unemployment benefits has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says Marissa Leanna Kiser of Saint Paul was found guilty by a jury in February and sentenced on Tuesday to 27 months in prison.

Prosecutors say that over a nine-month period, Kiser and her co-conspirators filed fraudulent claims with the Virginia Employment Commission on behalf of at least 37 individuals for a total loss of at least $499,000.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Promotions, mindsets, encouraging environments: 3 workplace improvements for people with disabilities

CYBERCOM surveying DoD machine learning requirements to prioritize future investments

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up