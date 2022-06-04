Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction.

A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported.

One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle.

TV station WCYB reports the dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute.

Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.

