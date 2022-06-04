RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Virginia News » Virginia county moves, rededicates…

Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction.

A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported.

One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle.

TV station WCYB reports the dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute.

Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up