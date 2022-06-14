RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Virginia community college system restarts chancellor search

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 10:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s community college board is restarting its search for a new chancellor because the Michigan official tapped in March to lead the system is no longer taking the job.

Russell Kavalhuna has instead chosen to negotiate an agreement aimed at his continued service as president of Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Michigan.

That’s according to a Monday news release from the Virginia Community College System.

The news came after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin criticized the hiring process for the chancellor position as lacking transparency and failing to address the needs of the system.

Youngkin asked the board in March to restart the process, but the group opted not to.

Related Categories:

