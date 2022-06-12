RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine's leader says troops keep defying predictions | Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
Home » Virginia News » Virginia city plagued by…

Virginia city plagued by violence to hold gun buyback event

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia city that has been plagued by violence in recent weeks is planning to host a gun buyback event to try to reduce the number of weapons on the street.

The goal of the event planned for June 25 is to reduce the number of guns sold illegally and prevent stolen firearms from being used for violence.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Portsmouth residents can hand over a gun and receive money or a gift card in return, with no questions asked.

The city has had at least a dozen shootings since June 1, including one that killed four people last week.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up