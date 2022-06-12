Virginia city plagued by violence to hold gun buyback event

A Virginia city that has been plagued by violence in recent weeks is planning to host a gun buyback event to try to reduce the number of weapons on the street.

The goal of the event planned for June 25 is to reduce the number of guns sold illegally and prevent stolen firearms from being used for violence.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Portsmouth residents can hand over a gun and receive money or a gift card in return, with no questions asked.

The city has had at least a dozen shootings since June 1, including one that killed four people last week.

