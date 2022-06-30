FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Reports: Presidential buzz surrounds Youngkin

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 7:03 AM

There’s some presidential buzz around Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and more and more, he seems to be embracing it.

Youngkin is new to politics, but there is growing speculation that the Republican may ultimately run for president in 2024.

The Washington Post reported Youngkin flew to New York last week to meet privately with GOP megadonors. And next week, Youngkin will headline his first out-of-state political event since taking office with an appearance in Nebraska.

When he was asked on Fox News whether he’s considering a run for the White House, Youngkin replied by saying, “we’ll see what comes next.”

Youngkin was just elected last year and is a political newcomer.

Youngkin became a national figure after winning the governor’s race in Virginia, a state that went for President Joe Biden by 10 points.

He’s not the only D.C.-area governor possibly considering a presidential run.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said that he has been invited to attend this summer’s Iowa State Fair, a key stop for candidates with presidential aspirations.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

