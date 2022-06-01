RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
Home » Virginia News » Police: Man fired at…

Police: Man fired at officer, crashed stolen cruiser

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 9:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man shot at a Virginia police officer, then fled in a stolen police cruiser and crashed.

Chesapeake police say officers responded to a home on Farmer Lane on Tuesday evening for a report of an armed man who made threats.

Police say an officer recognized one of several men near the suspect vehicle as the person in question, but that man refused to identify himself and resisted when an officer tried to arrest him.

The officer pulled out a stun gun and police say the man fired three shots as the officer stunned him.

The man drove off in a cruiser, but he crashed a few blocks away and was arrested.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

chesapeake

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up