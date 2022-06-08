Police identify 3 people fatally shot in Portsmouth

The city has had a rash of shootings in the last week, including a fatal shooting on Monday, a separate non-fatal shooting Tuesday morning and multiple shootings last week.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia, have identified three people who were killed in a shooting Tuesday that also left a fourth person in critical condition.

Portsmouth police say the shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue. Police have released little information about the shooting and said they are working to identify suspects and a motive. Police said a 66-year-old man remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The city has had a rash of shootings in the last week, including a fatal shooting on Monday, a separate non-fatal shooting Tuesday morning and multiple shootings last week.

