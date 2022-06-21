Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Virginia News » Officials: 1 killed, 1…

Officials: 1 killed, 1 hurt in cave-in inside Virginia mine

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 11:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIPPLEMEAD, Va. — Officials in western Virginia say one mine worker was killed and another was injured in a cave-in inside a mine. News outlets report that a Giles County official says the cave-in happened at the Lhoist Chemical Mine Plant in Ripplemead, where limestone is extracted and processed. Jon Butler, county emergency services coordinator, says when authorities arrived, they learned that a berm used to divert water shifted, causing the structure to cave in. Butler says a machine excavator inside the mine capsized when it was “engulfed by material,” trapping the operator in the cab. He says emergency workers found the machine operator was dead. Another worker was treated for chemical burns he suffered while trying to rescue his colleague.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

NASA executive discusses his approach to leadership

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

BIL to increase pay for federal firefighters as agencies struggle with frontline retention

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up