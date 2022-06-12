RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Man stabbed outside shopping center, 3 charged with murder

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 5:36 PM

HENRICO, Va. — Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was stabbed in the parking lot of a Henrico shopping center.

Henrico police identified the stabbing victim as 25-year-old Khalid Naseri of Henrico. WRIC-TV reports that police received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday that a person had been stabbed in the parking lot of the Merchants Walk Shopping Center on West Broad Street.

Naseri died at the hospital.

A police spokesperson said that in a separate call to 911, three men were reported for a related dispute. All three were charged with second-degree murder.

