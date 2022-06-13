RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Judge expedites lawsuit seeking new Virginia House elections

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 4:52 PM

A federal judge has agreed to an accelerated schedule for a new lawsuit that seeks to force members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face unscheduled elections this fall.

House elections held in 2021 were supposed to be the first held under constitutionally required redistricting based on the 2020 census.

But because census results were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state held elections under old legislative boundaries.

A lawsuit filed by Democratic Party activist Paul Goldman a year ago was dismissed last week by a three-judge panel that found Goldman did not have standing to file the lawsuit.

Two days later, author Jeff Thomas filed a similar lawsuit.

