Youngkin assembles Va. task force on violent crime

With homicides up in the commonwealth, Virginia’s governor is taking steps to curb violent crime.

In 2020, the most recent year with data available, homicides jumped in the state by about 23%. Around D.C., Fairfax County saw 21 homicides last year, another increase from 16 in 2020.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday he is creating a new task force with Attorney General Jason Miyares to come up with strategies to reduce violent crime.

“There is a clear recognition of a violent crime crisis in Virginia, and my administration is committed to joining with community leaders, law enforcement, and Virginians around solutions with the Violent Crime task force,” Youngkin said in a statement.

“We will take a comprehensive look at how we can address the rise in violent crime by providing more law enforcement resources, creating alternative and after-school activities for children, and addressing the fear that results in witnesses failing to show up for a criminal hearing.”

The task force will travel across the state to meet with the public and local leaders on the best way to lower crime in their area.

It will then recommend executive and legislative actions that can be taken by the governor.

“There’s not a one size fits all approach to combating crime in the commonwealth. It requires collaboration and communication with law enforcement, local officials and community leaders,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement.

“My team is excited to be a part of this new task force, and we’re eager to work with our partners in the executive branch to carry out new, innovative solutions that will help to reduce crime and keep our communities safe.”

The task force will be led by Bob Mosier, the secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. It will also feature leaders from the governor’s office, the attorney general’s office, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Criminal Justice Services and Virginia State Police.