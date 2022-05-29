RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
WATCH: Bandaloop gives sky high performance in Norfolk

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 29, 2022, 12:40 AM

Video courtesy of Mel Heckenlaible. 

Virginia’s Wells Fargo Building saw Bandaloop performers literally make their mark on its windows as they danced for passersby.

Performers danced along the side of the building, supported by a mixture of cords and choreography that stunned and surprised an audience of onlookers.

Bandaloop dancers commit to the breathtaking style of dance using a mixture of climbing technology and acrobatics, navigating windows and walls to the sound of music.

Founder Amelia Rudolph says that, though the shows are beautiful, these aerial events remain more than visual stunts.

“They say what we do is death-defying,” Rudolph says on the organization’s website. “I’d say it’s life-affirming.”

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Entertainment News | Local News | Virginia News

