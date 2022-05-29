WATCH: Bandaloop gives sky high performance in Norfolk

Virginia's Wells Fargo Building saw Bandaloop performers literally make their mark on its windows as they danced for passers by.

Video courtesy of Mel Heckenlaible.

Performers danced along the side of the building, supported by a mixture of cords and choreography that stunned and surprised an audience of onlookers.

Bandaloop dancers commit to the breathtaking style of dance using a mixture of climbing technology and acrobatics, navigating windows and walls to the sound of music.

Founder Amelia Rudolph says that, though the shows are beautiful, these aerial events remain more than visual stunts.

“They say what we do is death-defying,” Rudolph says on the organization’s website. “I’d say it’s life-affirming.”