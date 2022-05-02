RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
VSU on lockdown after shooting on campus

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 2, 2022, 12:11 AM

Chesterfield County Police say a woman is in the hospital after being shot at Virginia State University.

The shooting happened inside a dorm room before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman, who is not a student at VSU, was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to be okay.

Officers say that the shooting on campus triggered a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

No details on the events leading up to the shooting or descriptions of any suspects were available at the time of publication.

County police say that the department is working with campus police to investigate the incident.

The approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story.

