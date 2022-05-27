Virginia man pleads guilty to failing to pay $1.3M in taxes

A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to charges that he failed to pay $1.3 million in taxes to the IRS by withholding payroll taxes from three different companies owned by his family.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to charges that he failed to pay $1.3 million in taxes to the IRS by withholding payroll taxes from three different companies owned by his family.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber said in a news release Thursday that David Corey Warren of Chesterfield was responsible for withholding the required Medicare, Social Security, and federal income taxes from his employees’ wages, and paying that amount over to the IRS.

Instead, Warren underreported the true value of the employment taxes and used the money on things like travel to the Caribbean, golf club memberships and private basketball lessons.

Warren faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in October.

