Virginia Beach to hold memorial for 2019 shooting victims

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 4:22 PM

Virginia Beach will hold a remembrance ceremony this week marking the third anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 12 people and injured five others.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Tuesday evening’s memorial will be at Mount Trashmore Park. City Manager Patrick Duhaney will read the names of the victims.

It will be the first in-person memorial service for the victims since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Virginia state flags will be flown at half-staff Tuesday.

The city plans other observances including wearing blue and pausing for a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m., the time that the first 911 call came in.

