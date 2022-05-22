Thousands of Virginia convicts to have voting rights restored

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that nearly 4,000 Virginians who served time behind bars will have their voting rights, along with other civil rights, restored.

Youngkin said in a news release Friday that formerly incarcerated people are “eager to provide for themselves, their families and put the past behind them for a better tomorrow.”

Virginia is one of only 11 states that permanently prevent convicted felons from voting without additional action from the state. Restoration of those rights is automatic in most states once a sentence is completed. In the District, Vermont and Maine, felons never lose their right to vote.

Several governors from both parties have taken steps to provide them with a chance to regain those rights. Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam did so for more than 100,000 ex-felons.

Youngkin’s administration said the plan is to restore rights on an ongoing basis.

Virginia residents who are looking to have their rights restored can visit here for more information.