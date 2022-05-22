RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » Virginia News » Thousands of Virginia convicts…

Thousands of Virginia convicts to have voting rights restored

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that nearly 4,000 Virginians who served time behind bars will have their voting rights, along with other civil rights, restored.

Youngkin said in a news release Friday that formerly incarcerated people are “eager to provide for themselves, their families and put the past behind them for a better tomorrow.”

Virginia is one of only 11 states that permanently prevent convicted felons from voting without additional action from the state. Restoration of those rights is automatic in most states once a sentence is completed. In the District, Vermont and Maine, felons never lose their right to vote.

Several governors from both parties have taken steps to provide them with a chance to regain those rights. Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam did so for more than 100,000 ex-felons.

Youngkin’s administration said the plan is to restore rights on an ongoing basis.

Virginia residents who are looking to have their rights restored can visit here for more information.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up