Police: Bullet pierced window at attorney general’s office

Virginia Capitol Police are investigating after a bullet pierced a window at the office of the Attorney General in downtown Richmond.

News outlets report that police said officers were called to the Barbara Johns Building on Monday evening and found a small round hole at the top of the window.

The Attorney General’s office says housekeeping staff found the bullet in a sixth-floor office.

The Attorney General’s office says there’s “no indication that this incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee.”

Capitol Police say there will be additional patrols in the area in coming days and an increased presence at the building for the foreseeable future.

