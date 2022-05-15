RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Police arrest man in fatal shooting at aerospace company

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 12:18 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting inside an aerospace company plant.

Hampton police said Alonzo Trower Jr., of Hampton, has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied building.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting at Howmet Aerospace shortly after midnight Saturday. Police said a man was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity.

Trower was being held at the Hampton City Jail. It could not be determined Sunday whether he has an attorney.

Related Categories:

