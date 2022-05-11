Inova hospitals get straight A’s from nonprofit

All five Inova hospitals in Northern Virginia have received top grades for patient safety from a national nonprofit.

For the medical centers, it’s a repeat achievement from The Leapfrog Group.

Inova Loudoun Hospital has scored an “A” for every grading cycle since 2012, according to a release. This spring’s grade marks 21 consecutive A’s for the hospital. Grades are released every spring and fall.

Inova Fair Oaks has earned 20 consecutive A’s; Inova Mount Vernon has earned 16 in a row since 2014; Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital received A’s eight consecutive times since 2018.

“The care that our team members provide our community is extraordinary,” Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova Health System, said in a statement.

“Even during the stress of the pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to provide safe, high-reliability health care to each patient we have the privilege to serve. This recognition from Leapfrog is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to putting patient safety at the center of everything we do, and I am incredibly proud of this achievement.”

Leapfrog grades hospitals across the U.S. from A to F after looking at errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm, the release said.

More details are available at hospitalsafetygrade.org.