Fredericksburg police officers come to aid of choking toddler

What began as a simple traffic stop became a race to save a life when police officers in Fredericksburg, Virginia, came to the aid of a choking toddler.

Thursday morning, Fredericksburg Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle for potential speeding in the 500 block of Emancipation Highway.

That was when the driver leaned out of the car window and said his young daughter was choking, according to a release.

Police say Officer Durham examined the child and saw that her airway was blocked by an object, but that she was still conscious. After calling for EMS and backup, Durham turned the child over on her stomach and began patting her on the back to dislodge the object.

As Durham waited on EMS, the release said Officers Zecher and Kraft arrived on the scene to help keep the child’s airway open.

EMS arrived minutes later and removed the obstruction from the child’s airway. Within minutes, the young girl was able to breathe on her own and was speaking again, the release said.

“Situations like this give us goosebumps, make our stomachs drop, and make us want to hug our loved ones a little tighter than usual,” the department said. “The quick actions of these officers are truly remarkable. We are beyond proud of their commitment to our community.”