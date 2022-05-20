RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
Former sheriff gets 12 years for bribery, money laundering

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 5:37 PM

NORFOLK, Va. — A former Tidewater Virginia sheriff has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for bribery and money laundering.

News outlets report that former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe apologized to the court Friday before the sentence was issued.

McCabe was ordered into custody in August after he was convicted of 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

McCabe was accused of using his position to solicit bribes and campaign donations from people linked to two companies with jail contracts.

While McCabe admitted violating campaign finance laws and getting loans and gifts from businessmen, he denied taking bribes. U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen disputed McCabe’s claims that he’d simply made mistakes, calling his bribery scheme “sophisticated and very intricate.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

