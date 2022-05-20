Former sheriff gets 12 years for bribery, money laundering

A former Tidewater Virginia sheriff has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for bribery and money laundering.

NORFOLK, Va. — A former Tidewater Virginia sheriff has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for bribery and money laundering.

News outlets report that former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe apologized to the court Friday before the sentence was issued.

McCabe was ordered into custody in August after he was convicted of 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

McCabe was accused of using his position to solicit bribes and campaign donations from people linked to two companies with jail contracts.

While McCabe admitted violating campaign finance laws and getting loans and gifts from businessmen, he denied taking bribes. U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen disputed McCabe’s claims that he’d simply made mistakes, calling his bribery scheme “sophisticated and very intricate.”

