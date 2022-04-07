Youngkin donates 1st quarter salary to Va. law enforcement assistance fund

Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his first quarter salary — $43,750 — to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, which helps officers and first responders after traumatic incidents.

Youngkin made the announcement in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.

“I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents. This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth,” the governor said.

Youngkin, during his campaign, pledged to donate his entire salary.

The assistance program started in 2008 after the Virginia Tech mass shooting a year earlier and two years after the attack that left a detective dead and two officers wounded at the Fairfax County Police Sully Station.

According to its website, the volunteer organization since 2009, it has helped more than 700 officers from over 75 Virginia agencies.