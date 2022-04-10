RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Woman shot by officer, charged with assault

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 7:07 PM

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a police officer shot and wounded a woman at a Virginia motel.

State police say the incident happened Saturday night when an officer in the town of Grundy provided a ride to a local motel for 46-year-old Melissa M. Trammel.

Investigators say Trammel attacked the officer as they were getting her belongings into her room. The officer fired one shot, striking Trammel. Both were treated for minor injuries.

Trammel is charged with felony assault on a police officer.

She was being held in custody at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

