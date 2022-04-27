RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Virginia to get its 1st casino

WTOP Staff

April 27, 2022, 4:17 PM

Virginia is about to get its first casino.

The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming.

“The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure for casino gaming,” said Acting Executive Director Kelly T. Gee in a statement. “I am proud of the tireless work by our Gaming Compliance Department and our legal counsel for conducting the necessary investigative work to assist the Board in its decision. There are still many steps to the finish line, but there is no doubt that this is an exciting time.”

The casino will start out in a temporary site at the old Bristol Mall. It’s scheduled to open in early July, according to a news release.

The Lottery Board is now reviewing applications for three more proposed casinos in Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

