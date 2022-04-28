Virginia primary voter guide 2022

Virginians are set to pick major-party candidates in races for the U.S. House as well as a few local races in the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

In-person voting

Primary day is June 21. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.

In-person voting starts May 6 and runs through June 18 at 5 p.m. You can vote at your registrar’s office — you can find them on the state website. — and at other locations that you can check below.

You can drop your ballot off at a drop box; they’re at virtually all polling places. Some of the boxes in the D.C. area are 24/7; check below, or with your city or county.

Voters heading to the polls are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, although it’s not required.

Where to vote in person

You can find your polling place on the state site.

You need an ID to vote in person. You can find out which ones will work for you on the Virginia Department of Elections site.

Need to register?

Check the state site. The deadline is May 31.

Mail-in ballots and drop boxes

Anyone can ask for a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot (in Virginia they’re the same thing). Ballots will start being mailed out to voters May 7; the deadline to request one is June 10.

You have until June 21 at 7 p.m. to drop off your ballot. You can mail your ballot as long as it’s postmarked on or before June 21 and it gets to your elections office by June 24. (Don’t cut it too close: Ask yourself how confident you feel that your ballot will get there in time.)

Where are the drop boxes?

That depends what county you live in. You can find the details below.

Who’s on the ballot?

There are primaries for the Democratic ballot slots in 10 U.S. House races. Republicans are holding primaries for seven of those races, some of which are “firehouse primaries” held among, and administered by, the party. There’s also a Democratic primary for the Manassas City Council.

This is a redistricting year, so you may not be voting for or against the same representative you have in the past. We’ve put in candidate lists when we have them, but you’re unsure which district you’re in, check on the state site. Your city or county will probably send you something in the mail too.

8th District

Democratic primary

Don Beyer (Incumbent)

Victoria Virasingh

The Republicans are holding a convention May 21.

Early voting is at Courthouse Plaza, at 2100 Clarendon Blvd., May 6 through June 18. It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except when it is closed for Memorial Day).

It site will be open late — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — June 14 and June 16, and again on two Saturdays — June 11 and June 18 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can vote at the Madison Community Center, at 3829 North Stafford St. or the Walter Reed Community Center, at 2909 16th St. South as well. Those sites are open June 11 and June 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and June 14 and 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Drop boxes

They’ll open May 9 and are available 24/7:

Courthouse Plaza, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.

Aurora Hills Community Center, 735 18th St. South

Arlington Mill Community Center, 909 South Dinwiddie St.

Central Library, 1015 North Quincy St.

Langston-Brown Community Center, 2121 North Culpeper St.

Madison Community Center, 3829 North Stafford St.

Shirlington Library, 4200 Campbell Ave.

Walter Reed Community Center, 2909 16th St. South

Westover Library, 1644 North McKinley St.

Depending where you live, you’re in the 10th or 11th District. The 10th isn’t having a Democratic primary, and in both districts, the Republicans are holding a firehouse primary. Again, check your congressional district online; the county government says it may have changed.

11th District

Democratic primary

Gerry Connolly (Incumbent)

Ally Dalsimer

Dereje Gerawork

In-person voting is at 9025 Center St. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 703-257-8200 to see whether it is open the Saturday you want to go.

City Council

Democratic primary

Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev

Ralph J. Smith (Incumbent)

Robert R. Keller

Sonia R. Vasquez Luna

1st Congressional District

Rob Wittman, the Republican incumbent, has no primary challenger.

Democratic primary

Jim Gehlsen

Herb Jones

7th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger doesn’t have a primary opponent.

Republican primary

Gary Adkins

Derrick Anderson

Gautam Barve

Gina Ciarcia

Craig Ennis

Michael Monteforte

Bryce Reeves

David Ross

Crystal Vanuch

Yesli Vega

You can vote starting May 6 at Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. There’s a 24/7 drop box outside too.

Other areas of Virginia

2nd Congressional District

(Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and parts of Norfolk and Hampton)

Democratic primary

Elaine Luria (Incumbent)

Neil Smith

Republican primary

Tommy Altman

Andy Baan

Jarome Bell

Jennifer Kiggans

3rd Congressional District

(The Richmond area to Hampton Roads)

Democratic primary

Bobby Scott (Incumbent)

Luis Rivera

James Taylor

Republican primary

Theodore Engquist

Terry Namkung

4th Congressional District

(The Richmond suburbs to parts of Hampton Roads)

Democratic primary

The incumbent, Aston Donald McEachin, has no challenger.

Republican primary

Leon Benjamin

Michael Dickinson

5th Congressional District

(From the North Carolina border up through Charlottesville to near D.C.’s outer suburbs in Fauquier County)

Republican convention

Incumbent Bob Good and Dan Moy are running in a Republican convention, not a primary.

Democratic primary

Thomas McLellan

Andy Parker

Joshua Throneburg

6th Congressional District

(Western Virginia)

Republican primary

Benjamin Lee Cline (Incumbent)

Merritt Hale

Democratic primary

Jennifer Lewis is unopposed.

9th Congressional District

(Western Virginia)

Republican primary

Morgan Griffith (Incumbent)

Kimberly Nadine Lowe

No Democrats are running for this seat.